DC vs RR Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

Here is everything you need to know about the Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match:

When will the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 9 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) being held?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Which channel will broadcast match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) ?

The live streaming of match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.