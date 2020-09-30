Sunrisers ‘Outplayed Us in All 3 Departments’ Says DC Skipper Iyer

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been working hard on their performance in the death overs, according to captain David Warner.

SRH on Tuesday recorded their first win of the season with a 15-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After scoring 162/4, the SRH bowlers did not allow the DC batsmen to get going and restricted them to 147/7. They gave away just 31 runs between the 15th and 20th over, resulting in DC needing to score 27 off the last over.