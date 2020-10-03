Capt Warner on His Message To Priyam & Abhishek When SRH Were 69/4

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner seemed pleased with his side’s performances, especially with Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma who saved their team’s sinking ship and got Sunrisers’ score above 160.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs on Friday.

When asked about throwing the 19-year old and 20-year old in the deep end, Warner said that they didn’t have any other option with the combination they are playing. He reiterated what he said in the earlier press conferences about giving freedom to the youngsters and backing their ability.

Sunrisers were 69/4 at the end of 11 overs with all of their top batsmen Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson and Warner himself back in the hut. Sunrisers had Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma in the middle with 18-year old Abdul Samad to follow.

Both Garg and Sharma stitched an attacking partnership picking the right bowlers, taking calculative risks and took Sunrisers to a fighting total of 164/5 on a slow Dubai surface.