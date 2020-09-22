IPL 2020: CSK Win the Toss and Opt to Bowl First Against RR
CSK won the toss and decided to field first against RR.
In the fourth match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are set to play against each other. Chennai Super Kings had won the first match against Mumbai Indians. This is the first match of the season for the Rajasthan Royals.
CSK won the toss and chose to bowl. CSK skipper MS Dhoni said, “We will bowl first since dew is one of the factors. I feel this is one venue where the wicket is completely different from the other venues.”
The match is set to be held in the Sharjah cricket ground of UAE.
Dhoni said that in this game, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has recently recuperated from coronavirus will be replacing Ambati Rayudu. All the other players will be the same as in the previous game.
Rajasthan Royals skipper, Steve Smith, said that four overseas players who will be playing in this match are Tom Curran, David Miller, Steve Smith, and Jofra Archer. Yashasvi Jaiswal will also be in the playing XI of this match.
The game begins at 7:30 pm IST.
