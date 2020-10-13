MS Dhoni Wins Toss, CSK to Defend For the First Time in IPL 2020

Despite being termed as one of the most successful teams in the history of the cash-rich league, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK has been completely off-colour so far, suffering five defeats in seven games.

CSK have never missed the play-offs in the seasons they have played – barring the the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the Supreme Court banned them following the 2013 IPL betting scandal. But looking at the present circumstances, the Yellow Brigade's journey ahead seems difficult.

The main concern for the CSK side is the lacklustre form of their batsmen, especially the ones in the middle-order. While openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis look good with the bat, the others have let the side down, including Dhoni.

SRH's T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed have been doing well despite the absence of experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Spinner Rashid Khan has led the bowling attack with aplomb, giving away runs at a miserly rate.

Hyderabad skipper David Warner and opener Jonny Bairstow have been among the runs and even Manish Pandey showed signs of getting back his touch with a scintillating 54 against Rajasthan Royals in their last game.