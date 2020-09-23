IPL 2020: Record 33 Sixes Hit in CSK vs Rajasthan Clash at Sharjah

A total of 33 sixes were hit during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, 22 September.

Steve Smith-led RR won the match Sharjah Cricket Stadium after successfully defending their

This was the same number of sixes hit during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.

On Tuesday, Sanju Samson led the sixes chart with nine maximums, followed by Steve Smith (4), Jofra Archer (4), Shane Watson (4), Faf du Plessis (7), Sam Curran (2) and MS Dhoni (3).