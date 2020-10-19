CSK vs RR: Hazlewood Replaces Injured Bravo, Still No Imran Tahir

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals, in his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Monday, 19 October.

Dhoni has confirmed that all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will not be available for the next few games due to an injury. He named Josh Hazlewood as his replacement which means last season’s purple cap winner Imran Tahir continues to sit out. CSK have also replaced Karn Sharma with Piyush Chawla.

"We will bat first. It is a used wicket and chances are it may slow down as the game progresses," said Dhoni after the toss.