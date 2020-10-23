CSK Handed First-Ever 10-Wicket Loss as Mumbai Cruise to Victory

A struggling Chennai Super Kings slumped to their first-ever 10-wicket loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Mumbai Indians cruised to a big victory on Friday, 23 October.

The defending champions – led by Kieron Pollard due to an injured Rohit Sharma – equalled Delhi Capitals and RCB on points with this win, but climbed to the top of the standings due to a superior Net Run Rate. On the other hand, CSK continue to languish at the bottom of the points table, and are all but out of running for a Playoffs berth.