IPL 2020: CSK Removes Raina’s Name From Their Official Website

Fans were eager to see Suresh Raina playing in the IPL ever since he announced his retirement along with Dhoni, last month. But the fans as well as the team of CSK got a severe blow when Raina pulled himself out of the tournament. He had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Chinna Thala had said that if the situation gets better, he might return to the UAE to participate in the IPL 2020. But now, CSK have removed Suresh Raina’s name from the squad list uploaded on their website.

CSK’s CEO Kashi Vishwanathan said while speaking to ANI, “We cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable, and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it”.