The Changes CSK Need to Make to Save Their IPL Campaign

“All bets are on the table at the moment as we try to find a way that we are comfortable with.”

Stephen Fleming, the head coach stated after Chennai Super Kings ambled along to another meek surrender in the IPL season, this time to Delhi Capitals. Let’s face it – CSK have hit a roadblock. You could count out varying reasons ranging from Suresh Raina’s absence to Ambati Rayudu’s injury, MS Dhoni’s waning form, Shane Watson’s lazy starts and Ravindra Jadeja’s stingless bowling as reasons for their questionable performances in IPL 2020. But Fleming chose to factor in on the pitches where they have played.

“We're looking to develop a personality based on the wickets that we're facing. Each wicket has been completely different, and our batting line-up is, without Rayudu, [Suresh] Raina etc, we're trying to find a way or a combination and how to use players, and give players opportunities early on, so we know what we've got as the tournament goes on. We've learned a massive amount over three days,” Fleming said.