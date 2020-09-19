IPL Season Opener: CSK Reach Abu Dhabi to Play Mumbai Indians

The much-anticipated 13th edition of the IPL gets underway on Saturday, 19 September, with the defending and four-time champions Mumbai Indians taking on the last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

Apart from Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (who are based in Abu Dhabi), all the remaining six teams are based in Dubai and will travel on match days by road. While Dubai hosts the most number of games, i.e., 24, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are homes to 20 and 12 games, respectively.

Not just the manager, but CSK’s South African import Faf du Plessis also posted a picture on Instagram just before leaving from the team hotel in Dubai, for the first game.