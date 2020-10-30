Crossing ‘Lakshman Rekha’ in IPL Has Never Been a Cakewalk

The 'Lakshmana Rekha', the famous line drawn by Lakshman for Sita not to cross when he went to find Ram in the forest, as mentioned in the Ramayana, seems so synonymous with the way the Indian Premier League's (IPL) participating sides appear at the moment.

In case of Sita, the sacred line was not to be crossed, similarly, the top teams in the tournament seem to be following the same ritual.

Each side in the IPL requires at least eight wins to maybe secure a place amongst the last four for the knock-out stage of the tournament. With the Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) languishing earlier at seven wins, with a fair amount of matches to go, one seemed certain that they would all sail into the respective top three slots.