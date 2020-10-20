Coach Fleming Reveals What Went Wrong for CSK Batsmen Against RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming said that they kept losing wickets throughout, due to which consolidation periods became longer and they couldn’t build a partnership, especially against the Rajasthan Royals’ leg-spinners.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Fleming said that Royals put them under pressure with Jofra Archer leading the way by pegging them back early on a slow wicket and they never really got going from there.

“We just struggled to get any real momentum to put them under enough pressure to create bad balls. They bowled well and we couldn’t get them away.”

After losing Faf du Plessis in the 3rd over of the innings, CSK lost Shane Watson in the 4th. Sam Curran and Ambati Rayudu stitched a partnership together and just when they were looking to accelerate, both of them got out in consecutive overs, increasing pressure on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to rebuild.