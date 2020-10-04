CSK End Losing Streak With 10-Wicket Win Over KXIP: 5 Key Players

Chennai Super Kings are back and how!

The three-time champions ended their three-match losing streak with a massive 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, 4 October.

After restricting KXIP to 178/4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the MS Dhoni-led side reached their target in 17.4 overs courtesy a record-breaking unbeaten opening stand by Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

This is the second highest target a team has managed to chased down without losing a wicket. It is also only the second time that CSK have managed to win a match by 10 wickets.

Here’s a look at five players who helped Chennai Super Kings register their second win in this IPL.