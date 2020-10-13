5 Big Moments as CSK Beat Sunrisers to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Coming into this match on the back of two-straight losses, CSK posted 167/6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, courtesy an 81-run stand between Ambati Rayudu (41) and Shane Watson (42), followed by a 10-ball 25 from Ravindra Jadeja late in the innings.

In response, Kane Williamson scored a half-century but Sunrisers Hyderabad could only reach 147/8 in their 20 overs as sixth-placed CSK registered a 20-run win – their third victory in eight matches.

Here’s a look at five big moments from the match.