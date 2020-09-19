CSK Beat Mumbai Indians in Thrilling IPL Season Opener

The opening match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was just like old times, and also nothing like it. Like a good old IPL game, the match featured big-hitting, comebacks and a nerve-wracking ending. On the other hand, the stadium was played to empty stands as viewers sat home and listened to the sound-effect of audiences cheering.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lost by five wickets as Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis' spectacular partnership helped Chennai Super Kings cross the line in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 19 September.

After MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl, CSK restricted the defending champions to 162/9 in 20 overs.