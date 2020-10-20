Challenge is to Maintain DC’s Winning Habit This IPL, Says Kaif

Commenting on what approach his team is adopting against each opponent, Kaif said, "We're not looking at the team in front of us and are just approaching the matches as they come. We are aiming to take the two points in every match - be it Punjab or any other team. We just want to maintain that winning habit in this tournament - that's our challenge."

"Coaches speak to the players about this only, that now we have got the momentum, we don't need to break it. That's why when we try to pick and play our best team out of the players who are available," added Kaif.

The aspect of Delhi Capitals' performances this season that has stood out is the fact that almost all the players who have played this season, have performed well, and Kaif said it is down to what his coaching staff has been trying to tell the players.