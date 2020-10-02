IPL 2020 Captaincy – a Task One is Not Envious of!  

All eight IPL teams are very evenly matched this year. The first fortnight has clearly shown that each one of them can on their day conquer the other. Consistency will be important, but it is how a team gets the better of their opponents in close encounters that will ultimately make the difference. The mental preparation for that to happen will be a prime factor on every team's agenda. The tournament is at its initial stage and one has already seen some very close encounters and two unbelievable finishes.

The IPL has through its elaborate media coverage, let several distinguished cricketers give their words of wisdom vis-a-vis teams, players, and the game plans. Words from renowned coaches, mentors and legends have somehow missed out on the most important issue and that is related to the captaincy in the IPL.

This is an area that one feels has not been at its best. An IPL team is a franchise-owned outfit, which has professional players from different countries and from different states of India. The team that is finally put together by a franchise has been selected through the options and budgetary constraints and regulations put forth by the IPL organisers. Unfortunately, the IPL has still not matured enough in the way professional sports sides have done in baseball, basketball, football, and other sports around the world. Most of these franchise-based sides do not have auctions every three years like the IPL and, therefore, players remain consistent and their roles are well defined.