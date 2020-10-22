Bio-Bubble Life Tough for a Free Bird Like Me: Preity Zinta

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) co-owner Preity Zinta put an Instagram post explaining life in an Indian Premier League bio-bubble. In the video she can be seen going through her 20th COVID-19 test.

Zinta, who has been in the United Arab Emirates with her team, wrote in the post that the bio-bubble life is tough for a free bird like her but she was thankful that at least the IPL was taking place in the middle of a pandemic. She thanked the BCCI, KXIP staff, and the Sofitel Dubai The Palm hotel, where the team is staying.

Zinta explained step-by-step of what it means to be in a bio-secure bubble. She wrote, “It’s starts with a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out - only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant & gym & of course the stadium in ur car. The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble & quarantined so No food from outside & no people interaction [sic].”