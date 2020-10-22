Bio-Bubble Life Tough for a Free Bird Like Me: Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta shared a video where she was taking the COVID-19 test, as she called herself the ‘Covid test queen’.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) co-owner Preity Zinta put an Instagram post explaining life in an Indian Premier League bio-bubble. In the video she can be seen going through her 20th COVID-19 test.
Zinta, who has been in the United Arab Emirates with her team, wrote in the post that the bio-bubble life is tough for a free bird like her but she was thankful that at least the IPL was taking place in the middle of a pandemic. She thanked the BCCI, KXIP staff, and the Sofitel Dubai The Palm hotel, where the team is staying.
Zinta explained step-by-step of what it means to be in a bio-secure bubble. She wrote, “It’s starts with a 6 day quarantine, covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out - only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant & gym & of course the stadium in ur car. The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble & quarantined so No food from outside & no people interaction [sic].”
According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council, every member of the team, the support staff, the owners have to subscribe to the rules and regulations of the bio-bubble and have to follow all the protocols strictly.
While Zinta has often been spotted in the stands cheering for her team, she is also keeping her fans entertained by sharing videos and pictures of behind-the-scenes of her stay in Dubai with the KXIP team, on social media.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.