BCCI Seeks Leeway in COVID Protocols From 3 UAE Govts for IPL

Strict COVID-19 protocols in Abu Dhabi, one of the three emirates scheduled to host the IPL matches from 19 September, has hamstrung the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The world's wealthiest cricket board is currently in talks with the governments of the emirates, desperately seeking concessions.

And because of the COVID-related problems in organising the 13th edition of the IPL, the BCCI has not only not announced the schedule of matches, but has also not shared its plans with the eight franchises.

"The BCCI hasn't told the franchises anything yet about the IPL schedule. But for us franchises the IPL is on as of today, because if the IPL was not to happen this year the BCCI would have told us much earlier. The franchises have spent a lot of money on their teams. Positive cases will continue to emerge," a source in a franchise told IANS from the UAE.