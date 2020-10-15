‘Ban You and AB’: KL to Virat on What He Would Change in T20s

Taking a cue from his time at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2016 edition, where they had to win 6 out of 7 games to qualify, Rahul said, “What I’ve learned in the first 7 games is that winning or losing is part of the game, it’s important as a leader to make sure everyone’s having fun and let everybody know what they’re doing right and what they need to improve on. It’s been a good learning for me, taking it as it comes and keep the guys in a good state of mind. I always tell the team about our 2016 year with RCB – we were in a similar position where we had to win all games. You just need to keep telling your team that things can turn around any time.”

Although KL the batsman is on top of the batting charts, his side is on the bottom of the points table after playing seven games and having won just one of them, and their sole win came against the RCB when Rahul scored a 132*.

Talking about preparation for their game on Thursday against RCB, Rahul said that he has always enjoyed playing with or against RCB and given that their only win came against them, in their first meeting. However, Kohli warned Rahul that he shouldn’t hit any shots up in the air after the latter wished that RCB can drop a couple of more catches referring to his dropped chances by Virat in that game.