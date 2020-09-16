IPL 13: Delhi Have Firepower to Go All the Way, Says Axar Patel

After having a decent Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign last year, all-rounder Axar Patel is set to make a mark for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season starting on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 26-year-old player, who is slowly adapting to the new normal of cricket, spoke about the challenges of the new rules in the game and the IPL bio-bubble.

"Obviously, with no crowd, we'll feel empty. Then, the saliva ban is going to make a big difference for the bowlers. During initial practice sessions, I was being conscious of not using saliva or sweat on the ball. So, these are the challenges that we will have to be wary of.