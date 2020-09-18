IPL 2020: Australian and English Contingents Land in the UAE

The last of the remaining players, that of Australia and England, landed in the UAE on the night of Thursday, 17 September. Covered from head to toe with protective gear, all the players flew in a charter plane, in order to be there in time for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The limited-overs series between Australia and England ended on Wednesday, with Australia winning the series 2-1. As soon as the series came to an end, the 22 players, who were due to come and play the IPL were on board.