As IPL 2020 Rounds the Final Bend, the Competition Heats Up

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has approached its final bend. This now is the business end of the tournament and so any glitch or hiccup henceforth may have a team licking its wound as an 'also-ran'.

This year's edition has shown that all the teams are evenly matched and several of the games have had very close finishes. The two tied matches last Sunday were just what the doctor ordered. To have one of the matches, which were decided by two Super Overs, with the ever-smiling face of Kings XI Punjab's owner, Priety Zinta, was delightful to watch. The three wins in a row have catapulted the Punjab team, to perhaps sneak into a qualifying position.