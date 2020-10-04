Coach McDonald on Key Areas RR Need to Work on, After Loss to RCB

Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew McDonald said that their fielding hasn’t been up to the mark in all the four games they have played, and they have identified that as an evident cause of concern, after his side’s loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, 3 October.

Apart from that, the focus area after their Saturday’s defeat, according to him was the first six overs of RR’s batting. “We felt clearly [the main reason], RCB took wickets in the powerplay and probably derailed us through the middle there, where we had to rebuild for a little bit longer than we would have liked.”

RR lost their top 3 of Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson at the score of 31 in the fifth over of their innings after which Robin Uthappa and Mahipal Lomror had to rebuild on a sticky surface where the ball was holding up.