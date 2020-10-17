Have IPL Teams Found Andre Russell’s Weak Spot?

On Friday night, Jasprit Bumrah also used a short delivery that he couldn't duck under. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock took an easy catch to send him back.

MI skipper Rohit later said that he had planned to target Russell with Bumrah, who had also got him in the first duel of the season between the two teams.

"I believe a lot in match-ups, we have got success as a team (doing it) - understanding the match-ups is important but we need to be instinctive at times. Krunal and Rahul also bowled to Russell, I took a chance with the ball gripping and turning, but I knew Bumrah was the go-to guy against him," Rohit said after the match.