What’s Gone Wrong for Kings XI Punjab, and How They Can Fix It

Excessive Chopping and Changing

One of the biggest errors that the franchise has made is of constant chopping and changing. They began with Karun Nair at No 3 in their first match, who has now been replaced by Mandeep Singh. Sarfaraz Khan, who started in the middle order for Punjab, did not get sufficient chances and has been benched.

The spin bowling composition, which comprised Krishnappa Gowtham in the first match, has seen Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin being auditioned for the role and then discarded. Chris Jordan, who was part of their starting XI, has been dropped twice. Sheldon Cottrell has met the same fate.

In the last four matches, they have used three different wicket-keepers with KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Prabhsimran Singh donning the gloves.

Horses for courses is good but when you are making two to three changes in every match, players start getting unsure of their place and that reflects in their performances as well.

Punjab desperately need to settle on a playing XI and give players at least two matches to prove their mettle. Players like Chris Jordan and Murugan Ashwin have proved themselves in the past and the least they deserve is backing from the management. With the league past the halfway stage, one fears that it might already be too late for the franchise.