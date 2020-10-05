Amit Mishra Out for IPL 2020 Due To Hand Injury

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League season due to a tendon injury he sustained on his bowling finger during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday.

“The 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling during Delhi Capitals' match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3rd October 2020. Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury,” said a Delhi Capitals release.