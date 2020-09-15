Ali Khan, IPL’s First-Ever American Cricketer

This edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is unique for many reasons, and adding to that list is the league’s first-ever American cricketer, Ali Khan. The 29-year-old Pakistan-born American fast bowler has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for season 13.

Khan replaces England seamer Harry Gurney, who pulled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Khan is known for his deadly yorkers and can consistently be seen clocking 140 kph. In the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, he took eight wickets in eight matches at an economy of 7.43, making him one of the best bowlers of the league.