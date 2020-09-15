Ali Khan, IPL’s First-Ever American Cricketer
After CPL, American cricketer Ali Khan is all set to carry forward his good form in the IPL 2020.
This edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is unique for many reasons, and adding to that list is the league’s first-ever American cricketer, Ali Khan. The 29-year-old Pakistan-born American fast bowler has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for season 13.
Khan replaces England seamer Harry Gurney, who pulled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.
Khan is known for his deadly yorkers and can consistently be seen clocking 140 kph. In the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, he took eight wickets in eight matches at an economy of 7.43, making him one of the best bowlers of the league.
In his career playing domestic T20 leagues across the world, Khan has picked 38 wickets in 36 T20s at an economy of 8.63.
He has played one international game for the USA – an ODI against Papua New Guinea in April 2019, where he picked one wicket.
The American fast bowler came into the limelight in 2018, during the global T20 league in Canada where he took 10 wickets with an economy of 8.21. His performance had impressed Dwayne Bravo and he ended up featuring in the CPL that year. In his debut season there, he bagged 16 wickets in 12 matches – the second-best performance among the fast bowlers in the tournament.
