IPL 2020: Raina’s Absence Will Leave a Big Gap in CSK, says Morkel

Raina, who has played 193 games for the CSK, accumulating more than 5,000 runs, in August opted out of the IPL due to "personal reasons". He had travelled with the team to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but has since returned to India in a controversial manner.

Much of the focus on this year's IPL will be on MS Dhoni, as it would be the first time he would take the field after the ICC World Cup in England where India reached the semi-finals. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since then, and on August 15, he announced retirement from international cricket.