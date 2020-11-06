AB de Villiers Scores Fifth Half-Century, Joint Most in IPL 2020

AB de Villiers joined his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul to score five half-centuries, the most by a batsman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, when he hit 56 off 43 deliveries against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator match on Friday, 6 November.

De Villiers was the lone man standing as RCB crumbled scoring just 131/7 wickets in 20 overs.

The South African batsman is RCB's second highest run-getter behind team skipper Virat Kohli, with 454 runs and has scored at an average of 45.4. He has scored at a strike rate of 158.74.