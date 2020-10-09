IPL 2020: A Panorama for Cricket Lovers

All these young dynamites, along with the seasoned domestic performers and India's international stars, have brought a rainbow of joy to Indian cricket. One can envy the task of the new selection committee under Sunil Joshi, who very shortly will have to select the team for the T20Is, ODI, and the Tests versus Australia in November.

The fielding has had its ups and downs in the IPL. Players have dropped some simple high catches, which must be due to the lights and atmosphere. However, we have also seen some stunning catches. The highlight was the incredible save by the Kings XI Punjab and West Indies player, Nicholas Pooran. His effort to save a boundary has gone into the annals of cricket history as arguably the best fielding save ever!

With 22 of the 49 matches to decide the four teams that will qualify for the playoffs stage completed, one does not see any one team showing superiority over the rest. The team management and the captains are getting a better insight into the potential in their squad and the success of many of the Indian players has brought about a feeling of comfort for some of them.

The Mumbai Indians, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, seem to have their batting, the power-hitting, and their fast and spin bowling in place. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have a young talented side with both their bowlers and batters aiming to make their presence felt.