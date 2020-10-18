7 MoMs in 7 Wins: Toppers DC Find Different Heroes for Each Game

The opening batsman cracked a 58-ball unbeaten 101 to lead the team to a successful chase of 180 during their game against Chennai Super Kings.

In the previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Anrich Nortje produced a sizzling spell in which he bowled three of the fastest deliveries in IPL history – to spread fear in the RR line-up which won him the Man of the Match award.