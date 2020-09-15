In Stats: How KXIP Dominated IPL 2014 Matches Played in the UAE

Six years after the Indian Premier League was first played in the UAE due to the 2014 General Elections, the T20 cricket tournament is returning to the country for its 13th edition, scheduled to start on 19 September.

This year round, it’s the COVID-19 pandemic that forced organisers to first postpone the tournament, and then move it out of India, which has been the worst-hit nation in the world.

The last time that the IPL was held in the UAE: