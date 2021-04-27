India’s My Second Home: Brett Lee Makes Donation to Fight COVID-19
After Pat Cummins, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has now donated to aid the fight against the coronavirus in India.
Brett Lee, who is part of the broadcast crew at IPL 2021, donated 1 Bitcoin to Crypto Relief to help purchase oxygen in hospitals across India.
“India has always been a second home for me," Brett Lee tweeted.
One of the fastest bowlers in the world of cricket in his time, Brett Lee thanked the frontline workers for their efforts.
He also requested people to wear masks and maintain social distancing and follow the protocols to stay safe in such trying times.
He is among those who is now affected in terms of being able to return to Australia due to the travel ban from all flights from India.
Australian cricketers Andrew Tye (RR), Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa (RCB) have however exited the tournament.
