‘I’m Not Scared of Getting Out,’ Says Dhawan After 92 vs Punjab

Delhi Capitals' (DC) Shikhar Dhawan said that he consciously tried to keep the strike rate up during Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Dhawan smashed 92 off just 49 balls to help DC chase down a target of 196 with six wickets and 10 balls to spare.

"It was a conscious effort from my side (to increase strike rate) and I started taking more risks. I'm not afraid of changes. I'm always open towards changes and I make sure I give it a good try in the nets and then in the games. I'm not scared of getting out as well," said Dhawan in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was declared player of the match.