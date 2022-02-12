ADVERTISEMENT

'I'm Coming Home', says Ishan Kishan After Mumbai Buy Him For Record Price

Mumbai Indians made the second biggest purchase after Rohit Sharma, SRH fought till 15 Cr for Ishan

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians speaks at the press conference after the match against Rajasthan Royals.&nbsp;
23-year-old batting sensation took to Twitter to express his feelings after being bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping 15.25 Crore. He became the most expensive player so far.

He got famous after hitting 16 sixes in a Ranjhi Trophy Match against Delhi. He also led the U-19 cricket team in the world cup and India became runner up in that tournament.

He took to Twitter and said, "I am coming home to Aamchi Mumbai. Paltan I have missed you and can't wait to reunite. We have made so many memories together but our story is just getting started. Thank you to the owners and management for having faith in me and see you all soon."

