'I'm Coming Home', says Ishan Kishan After Mumbai Buy Him For Record Price
Mumbai Indians made the second biggest purchase after Rohit Sharma, SRH fought till 15 Cr for Ishan
23-year-old batting sensation took to Twitter to express his feelings after being bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping 15.25 Crore. He became the most expensive player so far.
He got famous after hitting 16 sixes in a Ranjhi Trophy Match against Delhi. He also led the U-19 cricket team in the world cup and India became runner up in that tournament.
He took to Twitter and said, "I am coming home to Aamchi Mumbai. Paltan I have missed you and can't wait to reunite. We have made so many memories together but our story is just getting started. Thank you to the owners and management for having faith in me and see you all soon."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.