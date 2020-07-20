ICC Postpones 2020 T20 World Cup, Window Open For IPL 13

After months of postponing what seemed like the inevitable, the ICC has now made the decision to postpone the 2020 T20 World Cup that was scheduled to be played in Australia later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said the ICC in an official release on Monday evening.

"At today's meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men's events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19,” added the body specifying the dates for the next 3 big men’s ICC events.