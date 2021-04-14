Hyderabad’s Batters Disappoint, RCB Win Second Straight Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by 6 runs to Royals Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night in Chennai.
Despite a solid start by David Warner and a great outing by their bowlers, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batters once again disappointed as the team were handed a 6 run loss by Royals Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night in Chennai.
Led by Jason Holder (3/30) and Rashid Khan (2/18), SRH restricted RCB to 149/8 in their 20 overs after David Warner won the toss and elected to field first.
In reply, the Hyderabad captain scored his first half century of the season and by the time he got out in the 14th over, SRH were 96/2 with Jonny Bairstow coming out to join Manish Pandey. What looked like an easy chase from there, turned on its head with Shahbaz Ahmed picking 3 wickets in the 17th over including that of Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad.
Earlier, RCB were put into bat first and at 91/2 in 12 overs, it looked like the RCB trio Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell -- both of who were batting at the crease -- and AB de Villiers would take the attack to SRH.
However, led by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid, SRH conceded just 19 runs in the next five overs while picking five wickets. Rashid took two wickets for seven runs in his two overs in that phase.
Some power-hitting by Glenn Maxwell (59 off 41 balls) and some lusty blows by Kyle Jamieson (12 off 9 balls) took RCB to their eventual score of 149 for eight.
Maxwell, who was the top-scorer for his team, was dismissed on the last ball of the innings. He hit three sixes and five fours after having walked in to bat at No. 4.
Skipper Virat Kohli made his second successive score of 33 off 29 balls.
For SRH, West Indian Jason Holder, who got the prized scalps of Virat Kohli and Maxwell, was the most successful bowler with 3/30 in four overs. Rashid, who dismissed the RCB trumpcard AB de Villiers (1 off 5 balls), finished with 2/18 in his four overs.
