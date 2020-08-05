How Much Is Vivo’s IPL Deal Worth? What Now For BCCI?

So, how much is Vivo’s deal worth? In that email in 2017, the then BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had announced that “the premium global smartphone manufacturer bid Rs 2,199 crores, which is a 554% increase over the previous contract,” thus making it one of Indian sports’ biggest sponsorship deals.

The five-season contract ran from 2018 to 2022 with Vivo shelling out the earlier mentioned Rs 439.8 per season.

But, this isn’t Vivo’s first dance with the IPL: Even as talk now surrounds the phone company and it’s imminent withdrawal as the title sponsor of the IPL, Vivo’s relationship with the league started in similar manner.

In 2015, Pepsi pulled out of its five-year deal with the IPL, reportedly due to the spot-fixing scandal, and it was Vivo who had stepped in to complete the five-year cycle.

For the two seasons in 2016 and 2017, Vivo paid an estimated Rs 100 crore per year till the end of the five-year cycle.

And in 2017, when fresh bids were invited, Vivo bagged the rights for the next five years, reportedly bidding Rs 769 crore more than Oppo, who was the only other bidder.