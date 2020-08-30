IPL Broadcaster Rushes to Form Production Teams After COVID Scare

The results of these tests would be known in a couple of days. And those who return negative tests would immediately take an Emirates flight to reach the UAE, and go into two-week quarantine there, said sources. They wouldn't have to worry about their visas and tickets as that would be arranged by STAR India.

"Some of us have taken the COVID-19 test on Saturday after we were informed by STAR bosses of the re-jigged plan after more than 10 personnel associated with the IPL teams tested positive, confirmed by the BCCI on Saturday. We have been instructed to be on standby to take the flights, starting as early as August 30, after getting a negative Covid test report," a senior member of the production team told IANS.

Members of the production team, many of whom are freelancers from various countries, have been asked to carry a hard copy of the negative Covid-19 test report and also email the report to their immediate superiors. All the personnel will have to undergo another Covid-19 Test on landing at an airport in the UAE, followed by a two-week quarantine.