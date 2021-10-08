Mumbai Indians Need to Pull Off Miracle Tonight to Qualify For Playoffs

For Mumbai Indians, this is what it has all come down to, and the team will be raring to go out there and give its best. After a string of low scores and sitting out for two games, young Ishan Kishan played a confidence-boosting knock in MI's previous outing, against Rajasthan Royals.

His unbeaten 50 (25 balls), studded with five fours and three sixes, will give him the mental push he was looking for to be back among runs.

The Mumbai Indians bowlers, led by Nathan Coulter-Nile, are firing on all cylinders. Coulter-Nile's 14/4 in the previous game is his IPL personal best. Besides, Jimmy Neesham's 3/12 -- also in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals -- made him the most economical bowler for the game.

Jasprit Bumrah was right on top too, with a bowling performance of 2/12, aiding Coulter-Nile and Neesham while they went about their work. The team, after a performance that reduced RR to 90/9 in 20 overs, will be very confident about their skills in the upcoming game.