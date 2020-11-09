Hope Dhawan Has One Big Knock Left for IPL Final: Marcus Stoinis

Stoinis himself has been a beneficiary of Dhawan’s immense knowledge of adapting to various situations.

“He (Dhawan) is a leader within the team. He brings in a lot of energy and shares a lot of knowledge. He has really been good to me throughout this campaign. I am really proud of him.

“He has made 600-plus runs this year. Hopefully, he has one big knock in the final left in him,” said Stoinis, who scored an attacking 38 while opening the innings for the first time on Sunday.

Stoinis has earlier opened in the Big Bash League but in the IPL, this was his first attempt after Prithvi Shaw’s repeated failure to get to double digits.

“Ricky (Ponting) had spoken to me a couple of times about the possibilities of opening the batting. It just worked out and we thought this was the game to do it. In one of the games, I batted at No.3 and it didn’t come off as we were chasing 220,” he recalled.