Hope AB De Villiers Will Be at RCB Next Year in Some Capacity, Says Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore's senior batter Virat Kohli has dropped a hint over the involvement of former team-mate and ex-South Africa skipper AB de Villiers marking a return to the franchise next year "in some capacity".

Kohli and de Villiers shared a great bonding while turning out for RCB for almost a decade before the latter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November last year. De Villiers' association with RCB began in 2011 after spending three seasons at Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals).

He starred in 157 matches for RCB, scoring 4522 runs at a strike rate of 158.33 and was also the overall second-highest run-scorer for RCB after Kohli.