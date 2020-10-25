‘Honestly, I’m Speechless,’ Says KL Rahul After KXIP Take Down SRH

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul said that the team kept up their belief throughout their match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. KXIP could only manage 127/6 batting first but they extraordinarily took seven wickets in the last four overs of the SRH innings to dismiss them for 114.

This meant that Kings XI Punjab have now won their last four games on the trot after going five games without a win in the first half of the league.