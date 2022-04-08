He Was Drunk, Dangled Me From Balcony: Chahal Tells Horror Story During MI Stint

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, Chahal along with teammates Karun Nair and R Ashwin narrated some of their stories. Chahal spoke about an incident that "not many people know about." He narrated an incident from 2013, when he had a close shave in a party after a match.

"My story, some people know about. I have never spoken about this, I never shared this. In 2013, I was with the Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get together after that. There was a player who was very drunk, I will not take his name. He was very drunk; he was looking at me and he just called me. He took me outside and he dangled me from the balcony," Chahal told Ashwin and Nair in the video.

"My hands were around him. Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and got the situation under control. I kind of fainted. They gave me water, then I realised how responsible you should be if you go out anywhere. So, this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistake, I would have fallen down," he added.

Chahal did not have a lot of success with MI, the most decorated team in the tournament, and played just one game for them. He moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore after that and played 8 years with them, picking 139 wickets.