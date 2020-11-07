Have Kept it Simple and Avoided Full length, Says Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan, who once again throttled the opposition in the middle overs in Friday night's Eliminator, revealed the secret of his success.

The leg-spinner said that he has avoided bowling fuller lengths as that has made him concede runs.

"I just kept it very simple, hitting the right areas. I have seen all my past areas and seen where I have been hit, which is full length. So I knew if I bowl the right areas, I would be economical and pick wickets as well," said Rashid after the match.

Although he did not pick wickets, the leg-spinner ensured another miserly spell of bowling, conceding just 5.5 an over.