CSK’s Harbhajan Singh Pulls Out of IPL 2020: Reports
Harbhajan Singh has reportedly pulled out of IPL 2020.
i
Harbhajan Singh has reportedly pulled out of IPL 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’, according to NDTV.
The spinner was supposed to turn out for Chennai Super Kings but had not travelled to Dubai with the team and was still back home in India. According to the report, he informed the team about his decision earlier today.
This is the second instance of a player pulling out of the IPL with Chennai’s Suresh Raina too returning last Saturday due to ‘personal reasons’. It has since emerged that his relatives in Punjab had been attacked on 19 August with his uncle and cousin since succumbing to injuries.
