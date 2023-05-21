Graeme Smith Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'Inner Determination, Quiet Confidence'

Defending champions Gujarat Titans qualified for the playoffs in top position this time as well. Last year, they won the title in their debut season which was a surprise to some of the teams that have been around for more than a decade. What do you think has really worked for them?

I think it's a combination of things that they've done really well. They've got a good cricket system and let the cricket people make all the cricket decisions. There’s good leadership in Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten, Hardik Pandya - both off the field and on the field. And then I think it's a combination of a good batting unit with an excellent bowling team as well. So they're a very balanced team.

They've got a lot of attacking weapons with both bat and ball and a lot of players that have delivered the game throughout the tournament. You know it's not one ever the same person that delivers on the day, they've got a lot of match winners in their XI.