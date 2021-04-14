Glenn Maxwell’s Half Century Helps RCB Post 149/8 vs Warner’s SRH

Glenn Maxwell’s first IPL half-century in five years salvaged Royal Challengers Bangalore’s innings as they managed to post 149/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match on Wednesday night in Chennai.

Rashid Khan claimed the big wicket of AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar to finish his four overs at 2/18 while Jason Holder, out of quarantine and playing his season-opener, bowled the 20th over and conceded 13 runs in it along with picking 2 wickets to finish with 3/30.